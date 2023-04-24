National Corvette Museum will be celebrating Military Appreciation Month

By William Battle
Apr. 24, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To honor those who have served and are currently serving in the US military, the National Corvette Museum will be offering free admission to veterans throughout May.

The free admission will include one guest and will be redeemable at the admission counter with a valid active, veteran, or retired military ID.

During Military Appreciation Month, the museum will also host its 15th annual Vets ‘n Vettes event, presented by Mobil 1.

The event will kick off on Thursday, May 11 with a banquet featuring retired marine and Automotive Hall of Fame member Bob Lutz as keynote speaker.

Over the course of the three-day event, the museum will host several events that include a half day at the NCM Motorsports Park, complimentary lunch, and road tours.

Those planning to attend the Vets ‘n Vettes event can find an itinerary and registration information here.

