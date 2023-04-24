POLICE: One killed in Auburn wreck

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was killed Monday morning after a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. 68 and West Main Street in Auburn.

Devon Blythe, of Russellville, was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department reported they responded to the wreck at 7:50 a.m. on Monday.

Investigations determined that Geoffrey Turk, of Auburn, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee stopped at the cross bar at the intersection before making a left turn onto 68 to travel west.

A 2011 Kia driven by Blythe was driving eastbound on U.S. 68.

Turk hit the passenger side of the KIA in the right hand lane of eastbound U.S. 68 causing the KIA to travel a short distance before overturning multiple times.

Blythe was ejected from the vehicle.

Another passenger in the KIA, Debbie Maxfield, was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Her condition has not been updated by police at this time.

Turk was not injured during the wreck.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus had 18 Adair students and five adults, including the driver.
Police investigating head-on crash involving SUV, school bus
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired downtown
Man arrested after shots fired in Downtown Bowling Green
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
An unsettled pattern will arrive midweek next week
AM frost possible over the next few days

Latest News

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Bike4Alz hosting cornhole tournament in Bowling Green
Second annual ‘Bike4 Alz’ Cornhole Tournament fundraiser happening April 29
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
ORDER: Glasgow woman arrested in father’s murder violates bond terms
WKU graduation to commence on May 4
WKU to recognize more than 2,800 graduates during May 4 commencement