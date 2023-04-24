ORDER: Glasgow woman arrested in father’s murder violates probation

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman charged in the murder of her father has been found to have violated terms of her bond, according to a court order.

In an order, Barren Circuit Court Judge John Alexander wrote that there was probable cause that Cheryl Leighanne Bennett had violated “one or more conditions of bond based on a You Turn.”

The report was made on April 20, according to the order.

Alexander issued a no bond bench warrant for Bennett.

Bennett was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her father, Michael Logsdon.

Michael’s wife, Donna Logsdon, also was arrested in connection to his murder.

