ORDER: Glasgow woman arrested in father’s murder violates probation

Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman charged in the murder of her father has been found to have violated terms of her bond, according to a court order.

Woman charged in father’s murder released from jail as bond reduced

In an order, Barren Circuit Court Judge John Alexander wrote that there was probable cause that Cheryl Leighanne Bennett had violated “one or more conditions of bond based on a You Turn.”

The report was made on April 20, according to the order.

Alexander issued a no bond bench warrant for Bennett.

Bennett was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her father, Michael Logsdon.

Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder

Michael’s wife, Donna Logsdon, also was arrested in connection to his murder.

Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus had 18 Adair students and five adults, including the driver.
Police investigating head-on crash involving SUV, school bus
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired downtown
Man arrested after shots fired in Downtown Bowling Green
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
An unsettled pattern will arrive midweek next week
AM frost possible over the next few days
Xaviera Steele
Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school

Latest News

From left: Adam Bow, a detective with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office; Micah Reece, the...
Child advocacy awards given to Barren County detective, prosecutor’s staff
Green River Ferry (GFX)
Green River Ferry to close Wednesday
Jobs Report (gfx)
State releases annual county unemployment data for 2022
Police investigating collision involving school bus in Adair County
WKU's American sign language class hosts "Silent Picnic" to end the semester