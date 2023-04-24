Plano Elementary holds annual career fair for students

K-6 students learned about some of the different occupations in their community
K-6 students learned about some of the different occupations in their community
By William Battle
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PLANO, Ky. (WBKO) - Plano Elementary hosted its annual career fair this morning in the school’s gymnasium.

The school invited community members and organizations to show students the types of careers available in the community.

Plenty of fun activities engaged students’ curiosity and allowed them to explore and learn about some of the occupations in the area.

“I think it’s just more a basic education and who is in our community. I think it’s educational and then I think that it’s also inspiring,” said Danita Ward, Family Resource Coordinator at Plano Elementary.

Career exploration activities help younger students learn about their options and identify their unique interests, talents, and skills.

