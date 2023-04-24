Second annual ‘Bike4 Alz’ Cornhole Tournament fundraiser happening April 29

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Callan Jones and Elijah Hopkins, two of the 12 WKU men cycling across America raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease appeared on Midday Live to talk about an upcoming cornhole tournament.

The tournament will be held on April 29 at Keller-Williams Realty located at 1550 Westen Street in Bowling Green.

Bike4Alz is an annual cross-country bike ride to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and awareness.

The group will be driving out to San Francisco on May 16 where we will begin the 3,700-mile ride to Virginia Beach.

Tickets are $50 per person.

For more information log onto Bike4Alz or scan the QR code.

