State releases annual county unemployment data for 2022

Jobs Report (gfx)
Jobs Report (gfx)(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Annual unemployment rates decreased in 102 Kentucky counties in 2022, increased in 12 and stayed the same in six counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

The annual jobless rates for Scott and Woodford counties were the lowest in the commonwealth in 2022 at 3% each.

It was followed by Boone, Carroll and Fayette counties, 3.1% each; Anderson, Cumberland, Jessamine and Todd counties, 3.2% each; and Campbell, Harrison, Kenton, Marion, Monroe and Oldham counties, 3.3% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest annual unemployment rate in 2022 at 10.5%.

It was followed by Elliott County, 8%; Breathitt and Martin counties, 7.3% each; Lewis County, 7.2%; Carter County, 7%; Owsley County, 6.9%; Leslie County, 6.6%; Harlan County, 6.3%; and Knott and Letcher counties, 6.1% each.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted.

The comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment rate for the state was 3.9% for 2022, and 3.6% for the nation.

For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.

In 2022, 75 counties were above the comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment rate of 3.9%, while 40 were below the state unadjusted rate and five (Boyle, Daviess, Hart, Spencer and Webster counties) were the same rate.

Compared to the national unadjusted 2022 annual rate of 3.6%, 91 Kentucky counties had higher 2022 annual rates, while 24 were lower and five (Clark, Gallatin, Henry, Madison and Warren counties) matched it.

Counties with the largest decline in annual unemployment rates from 2021 to 2022 were Harlan County, -1.6 percentage points, Martin County; -1.3 percentage points; Magoffin and Letcher counties, -1 percentage point each; and Leslie, Johnson, Menifee, Livingston and Barren counties, -0.9 percentage points each.

