Tops take FAU series 2-1 after Sunday loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While dropping the series finale, 5-1, against Florida Atlantic Sunday afternoon, WKU still took two-of-three ballgames to take the series and their third of C-USA this season.

“We had our chances and prepared really well for them”, said head coach Amy Tudor. “We played hard and it just didn’t go our way today. We still took the series and I’m proud of them”.

Katie Gardner and Kelsie Houchens combined for eight strikeouts, giving up eight hits for a five-run day. On the Hilltopper offense, Taylor Davis had a perfect two-for-two afternoon at the plate, while Brylee Hage also picked up an infield hit with a bunt.

WKU 1, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 5

The Owls moved on the board first with a two-run double into right-center field in the top of the fourth inning.

WKU made it a 2-1 game as second baseman Abby Newman drew a bases-loaded walk, and outfielder Taylor Davis crossed the plate.

The Owls plated three more in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly and RBI single down the left field line for the 5-1 final box.

In the circle, Katie Gardner is now 12-13, picking up five strikeouts and walking two, while giving up four runs off of six hits. Kelsie Houchens came in for relief in the middle of four, giving up a run, two hits, walking four, and taking care of three at the plate.

The Tops are back for their final midweek game of the season, playing host to No. 12 Arkansas at the WKU Softball Complex, tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.