Warren East baseball wins Kentucky 2A Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After defeating Logan County 11-3 in the Kentucky 2A sectional, the Warren East Raiders headed to Owensboro to make a run in the Kentucky 2A Championship.

The Raiders played three tough matchups over the weekend with game one on Saturday.

Warren East defeated Adair County 11-1 in six innings to advance to the semifinals.

The Raiders were back Sunday morning where they defeated Harrison County 4-2 to advance to the title game.

In the final matchup Sunday afternoon, Warren East pulled it out 2-1 over Whitley County to become the 2023 Kentucky 2A champions.

Tanner Goad, Braylen Lee, Caiden Murrell, and Maddox Tarrence were All-Tournament selections. Drake Young took home tournament MVP.

