White Squirrel Arts Festival returns to Downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a weekend full of entertainment, arts, activities and workshops across the city of Bowling Green as a part of the White Squirrel Arts Festival

The annual festival brought out local art, talent and vendors to share their creations. It also featured a creative ideas workshop with like-minded individuals.

There were more than two dozen events across the city over the weekend. Some of the events included performances, concerts and exhibitions.

One of the events was a playwright workshop where writers could get any questions they had about the process of writing answered by others in the industry.

“It is art that drives community. There are studies that prove this,” said Steven Bond, a member of the Fountain Square Players and host of the workshop. “Art is the center of human experience.”

The White Squirrel Arts Festival plans on continuing these events and others like it for next year. For more information, you can visit their website.

