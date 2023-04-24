WKU American Sign Language class hosts “Silent Picnic” to end semester

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While a silent picnic might not be everyone’s go-to springtime activity, there was no better way for Western Kentucky University’s American Sign Language (ASL) students to end the semester.

“We have a group of ASL students from WKU that have decided to plan an end-of-the-year picnic just to sort of celebrate the end of this semester, and invite some local deaf members to come to the picnic to practice their signing skills,” said Julie Buckham, an Adjunct Professor at WKU.

The event is one of the American Sign Language Events (ASLE) programs that students attend to better immerse themselves in the language.

“It is all just muscle memory, just like playing an instrument or anything like that. The more you do it, the more natural it becomes,” said Jaden Harp, a student at WKU. “It is so tactile. It is very important to be practicing those skills as often as you can voice off.”

Students and educators both agreed that the most important part of the picnic was connecting with the deaf community.

“It really is gratifying to see the students being able to communicate with members of the deaf community in American Sign Language. I feel less ignorant about the world of deaf people. Their language as a community, and their culture, can only benefit the world at large,” said Buckham.

Those who were deaf in attendance said it was a welcome reprieve.

“It is not a group of deaf people over here and a group of hearing people over here. We are able to honestly benefit from this. These hearing students have access to sign language, and we are able to sign with them,” said Beth Driver, an attendee at the picnic.

