WKU to recognize more than 2,800 graduates during May 4 commencement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will celebrate more than 2,800 graduates and recognize top scholars during 2023 Commencement on May 4 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

WKU will confer degrees and certificates to 2,832 spring and summer 2023 graduates - 77 associate, 1,890 bachelor’s, 518 master’s, 58 doctoral and 12 specialist degrees, and 176 undergraduate certificates and 101 graduate certificates.

Commencement will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Topper Walk along the Avenue of Champions from the Charles Hardcastle Kentucky Building to the stadium.

The ceremony will begin once students have been seated on Feix Field.

During the ceremony, each college will acknowledge its graduates, and President Timothy C. Caboni will present the graduates to the Board of Regents for the conferral of degrees.

The ceremony will include remarks from President Caboni; recognition of honor graduates and award winners, Bridget Beavin, of Louisville, as the Ogden Foundation Scholar (top undergraduate award) and Lindsey Powell, of Versailles, as the John D. Minton Award recipient (top graduate award); and the commissioning of WKU ROTC cadets.

The Commencement celebration will conclude with The Big Red Bash on the South Lawn, featuring the Music City Sound, a celebratory toast, food vendors and fireworks.

