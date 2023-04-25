Barren County man sentenced for drug distribution charge, illegal possession of firearms

Eric Sturgeon
Eric Sturgeon(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2020, Eric R. Sturgeon, 42, possessed with the intent to distribute 424.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Sturgeon also possessed a SCCY CPX-1, nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, and a Taurus 85 Ultralite, .38 special caliber revolver.

Sturgeon was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had previously been convicted of felony offenses:

  • On Dec. 3, 2018, in Barren Circuit Court, Sturgeon was convicted of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
  • On Feb. 3, 2015, in Barren Circuit Court, Sturgeon was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
  • On Feb. 3, 2015, in Barren Circuit Court, Sturgeon was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
  • Additionally, on May 6, 2021, Sturgeon possessed with the intent to distribute 172 grams of methamphetamine, and he possessed a Beretta APX, nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol.

After the 15-year prison sentence, the Court ordered Sturgeon to serve 4 years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
POLICE: One killed in Auburn wreck
Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
ORDER: Glasgow woman arrested in father’s murder violates bond terms
Johnny Webb, who’s been spearheading the “BeautifI-65” project and is chairman for Operation...
Construction underway for “BeautifI-65″ Northern Gateway
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Commonwealth Coders will be conducting their first-ever Summer Coding Camp this year at WKU's...
Commonwealth Coders holding first summer coding camp
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will provide funding through the Airport Improvement...
Mitch McConnell announces $2.4M grant for BGWC Regional Airport
Chaz Shofner
Columbia man charged as non-compliant sex offender after found near school