Barren County man sentenced for drug distribution charge, illegal possession of firearms

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2020, Eric R. Sturgeon, 42, possessed with the intent to distribute 424.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Sturgeon also possessed a SCCY CPX-1, nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, and a Taurus 85 Ultralite, .38 special caliber revolver.

Sturgeon was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had previously been convicted of felony offenses:

On Dec. 3, 2018, in Barren Circuit Court, Sturgeon was convicted of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

On Feb. 3, 2015, in Barren Circuit Court, Sturgeon was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense.

On Feb. 3, 2015, in Barren Circuit Court, Sturgeon was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense.

Additionally, on May 6, 2021, Sturgeon possessed with the intent to distribute 172 grams of methamphetamine, and he possessed a Beretta APX, nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol.

After the 15-year prison sentence, the Court ordered Sturgeon to serve 4 years of supervised release.

