Barren County man sentenced for drug distribution charge, illegal possession of firearms
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2020, Eric R. Sturgeon, 42, possessed with the intent to distribute 424.4 grams of methamphetamine.
Sturgeon also possessed a SCCY CPX-1, nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, and a Taurus 85 Ultralite, .38 special caliber revolver.
Sturgeon was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had previously been convicted of felony offenses:
- On Dec. 3, 2018, in Barren Circuit Court, Sturgeon was convicted of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- On Feb. 3, 2015, in Barren Circuit Court, Sturgeon was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
- On Feb. 3, 2015, in Barren Circuit Court, Sturgeon was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
- Additionally, on May 6, 2021, Sturgeon possessed with the intent to distribute 172 grams of methamphetamine, and he possessed a Beretta APX, nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol.
After the 15-year prison sentence, the Court ordered Sturgeon to serve 4 years of supervised release.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.