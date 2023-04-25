Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Barren County man has been indicted in connection to the alleged murder of a Scottsville man.

James E. Campbell, 46, of Glasgow, was indicted after a grand jury in Barren County met on April 19. The indictment includes one murder charge and two first degree wanton endangerment charges.

Campbell is linked to the Feb. 10 killing of Roger Noland along North Race Street. Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting at 1414 N. Race St. and discovered Campbell had shot Noland in the presence of a woman and child.

The indictment, which is merely an accusation and not a final presumption of innocence or guilt, said Campbell had intent to cause Noland’s death. It also said he threatened the life of Felicia Nelson and her 11-year-old son. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Little is known about the case beside what police have released and what was said during a show-cause hearing held in late February. Glasgow Police Captain testified in that hearing and described how an argument had ensued moments before the shooting happened. Campbell apparently had asked Noland and Nelson to leave the area of his home but something happened after that.

Campbell was released from jail on March 29 under supervised release. He is set to be arraigned on May 22 at 10 a.m.

Attorney Johnny Bell is representing Campbell.

