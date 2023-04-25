Commonwealth Coders holding first summer coding camp

Commonwealth Coders will be conducting their first-ever Summer Coding Camp this year at WKU's Innovation Campus.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Commonwealth Coders is a 16-week training course that prepares participants for a career as a Junior Web Developer.

The course is a collaborative effort between the Workforce Boards of South Central, Cumberlands, Lincoln Trail, Tenco, and Northern Kentucky.

The program is branching out this summer by offering its first-ever summer coding camps to rising 6th through 10th graders. It will teach them HTML, CSS, and JavaScript by guiding participants through building their own working websites.

“The summer camp is designed to teach students the basics of web design. This would help them understand what the structure of computer coding would be,” said Program Manager for Commonwealth Coders, Laura Torres.

Participants will be given resources to assist them in continuing their coding education and practice after the camp is completed.

Currently, they are offering four week-long sessions throughout the month of June with 12 seats available in each session.

Classes will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday at WKU’s Innovation Campus on 2413 Nashville Road. Tuition is $239 and transportation to and from class is not provided.

Registration for the sessions will continue through the month of May and can be found here.

