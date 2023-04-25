Construction underway for “BeautifI-65″ Northern Gateway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Awarded the 2022 “Beautify the Bluegrass” Award, there will soon be a new addition to Warren County’s “BeautifI-65″ project, with construction officially underway for the new Northern Gateway.

“Bowling Green is a special place, and we just want to make it even more special,” said Operation PRIDE Chairman, Johnny Webb. “We want the rest of the people that are traveling up and down I-65 to know what a great place this is.”

The welcome sign will be located just off Exit 30, and be virtually identical to its sister sign the Southern Gateway located near the Carter Sims Road overpass.

As of right now, Webb says the endeavor should cost upwards of $ 5 million.

“Every single penny we’ve spent out here is from the private sector. There’s not one cent coming from city, county, state, or federal tax money,” Webb said, adding that he is also taking donations for the project on the Operation PRIDE website.

Webb says he hopes the new sign will give visitors a smile and draw in more business for the city.

“Ultimately what this is going to do is, it’s going to increase the economic footprint of our community. It’s just going to be a huge benefit to the people who live and work here in Bowling Green and Warren County.” Webb said.

However he most hopes it will give Bowling Green residents a sense of pride in their hometown.

“The people that live here in Warren County, the 145,000 people that live here, maybe they feel just a little bit better about living in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” Webb said.

Webb said he hopes to have construction done on the project by the end of summer.

