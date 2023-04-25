BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’ll be a cooler week of weather after what we saw last week.

Here’s a look at your weather headlines.

A frost advisory is up for our eastern cities until 8am CDT.

We remain unseasonably cool through most of this week.

Daily chances for rain are expected beyond Wednesday night.

Cool and dry through Tuesday

AM frost is possible for Tuesday mainly for those east of I-65.

Tuesday looks warmer, but clouds will start to build in ahead of our unsettled pattern for the middle of next week.

From Wednesday on, rain chances will be in the forecast through at least Monday.

Keep the rain gear handy.

Temperatures remain unseasonably cool.

