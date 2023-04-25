Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The final member of a three-man methamphetamine distribution conspiracy was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

These men were also convicted of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Leon Allen, 34, of Bowling Green, conspired with Antonio Billups, 34, of Columbus, Georgia, and Timothy Barnett, 47, of Bowling Green, to possess with the intent to distribute 6,597 grams of methamphetamine.

All three defendants were convicted of this conspiracy.

Allen and Billups were also convicted of possessing with the intent to distribute 5,729 grams of methamphetamine and for aiding and abetting Barnett in the possession with the intent to distribute 848 grams of methamphetamine.

Barnett was convicted of possessing with the intent to distribute 848 grams of methamphetamine.

Allen was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Billups was previously sentenced on Feb. 2 to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Barnett was previously sentenced on Sept. 16, 2022, to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

