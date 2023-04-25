GypsyMoon Marketplace at Highland Stables this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The GypsyMoon Marketplace is this weekend April 28 and 29 at Highland Stables located at 1301 B Hunts Lane in Bowling Green.

You will find over 80 vendors, that offer unique and one-of-a-kind pieces, live music, and food trucks.

GMM sessions are as follows:

Session 1 ➝ Friday, April 28th, 9:00 am- 12:00 pm $10 Admission

Session 2 ➝ Friday, April 28th, 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm $10 Admission

Session 3 ➝ Friday, April 28th, 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm $10 Admission

Session 4 ➝ Saturday, April 29th, 9:00 am- 12:00 pm $10 Admission

Session 5 ➝ Saturday, April 29th, 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm $10 Admission

All AccessPass: $20

For tickets and information log onto GypsyMoonMarketplace.com.

