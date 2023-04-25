GypsyMoon Marketplace at Highland Stables this weekend
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The GypsyMoon Marketplace is this weekend April 28 and 29 at Highland Stables located at 1301 B Hunts Lane in Bowling Green.
You will find over 80 vendors, that offer unique and one-of-a-kind pieces, live music, and food trucks.
GMM sessions are as follows:
Session 1 ➝ Friday, April 28th, 9:00 am- 12:00 pm $10 Admission
Session 2 ➝ Friday, April 28th, 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm $10 Admission
Session 3 ➝ Friday, April 28th, 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm $10 Admission
Session 4 ➝ Saturday, April 29th, 9:00 am- 12:00 pm $10 Admission
Session 5 ➝ Saturday, April 29th, 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm $10 Admission
All AccessPass: $20
For tickets and information log onto GypsyMoonMarketplace.com.
