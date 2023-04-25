Hiller announces partnership with Middle Tennessee State University Athletics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical announced a three-year, multi-faceted partnership with Middle Tennessee State University Athletics (MTSU) on Tuesday.

“We are extremely excited and proud to partner with Middle Tennessee State University,” said Jimmy Hiller. “At Hiller, we attribute our growth to caring for the communities that we serve. MTSU provides so much support, infrastructure, camaraderie, and resources to the Murfreesboro community, so partnering with them is extremely meaningful to us. We have been fortunate to have seen the impacts of their efforts.”

Lee De Leon, Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs at Middle Tennessee State University, echoed these sentiments. “MTSU Athletics is thrilled to welcome Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical as a corporate partner. We look forward to a wonderful relationship.”

Launched in 1990 with a single employee and just $500, Hiller has grown exponentially across the past three decades. Today, Hiller includes over 800 associates and 600 trucks across 16 locations and has responded to over 1.7M service calls across 7 states.

