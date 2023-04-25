Hope Harbor’s hosting Take Back the Night event April 28

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hope Harbor presents “Take Back the NIght”, a night of empowerment and awareness against sexual violence.

April 28, from 5 - 8 pm at the SOKY Pavilion located at 636 Center St,, in Bowling Green.

You are invited to come out for live music, food trucks, a night crafts market, children’s activities, etc.

For more information on Hope Harbor visit HopeHarbor.Net.

Hope Harbor’s 24 Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Local: 270-846-1100

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.