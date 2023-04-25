Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Justin Hiser

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow can see him walking down the street every day heading to or from his job at TJ Regional Health.

He started working at the hospital in 2006 as a part-time employee in the Rehab Department as he was working and going to school at WKU’s Glasgow campus.

After graduation in 2012, he became a full-time employee working in the Sleep Lab and eventually transitioned to the mailroom.

During his time at the hospital, Justin Hiser has become an asset that brings joy to and serves as an inspiration to those that come in contact with him.

“Everybody in Glasgow knows Justin,” said LaDonna Rogers, Executive VP of Engagement and Culture at TJ Regional Health, “If I had 10 Justins, I’d put them all to work but none of them would work as hard as he does.”

Justin is living with cerebral palsy which affects the left side of his body as well as his speech.

However, he doesn’t let those challenges stop him from achieving his goals or prevent him from helping others.

“When you see him in the hallway, he always has a big smile on his face,” said Stacey Biggs, Executive VP for Marketing and Business Development, “he always says hello. He makes everybody just instantly happier.”

TJ Regional Health staff surprised Justin the day he received the information that he was chosen to be this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero. The hospital staff gathered in the lobby to surprise him and show him just how much they appreciate all that he does for them.

“They are like my family here,” Justin said, “I am lucky that they let me do what I feel like I can do.”

His motivation to do what he does every day comes from the feelings of home and family at the hospital.

“I feel very blessed and lucky to get up every morning and come to work,” Justin said.

This community support and his determination to have led him to becoming an integral part of TJ Regional Health’s staff.

