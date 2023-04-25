Isenbarger named C-USA Field Athlete of the Week

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After winning the high jump at the Indiana Invitational, Katie Isenbarger has been named Conference USA’s Female Field Athlete of the Week.

Isenbarger cleared a mark of 1.81m to claim the high jump victory.

She finished first in a field of 19 competitors and beat out 10 student-athletes from Power 5 schools.

Isenbarger has strung together a strong indoor and outdoor season with a Conference Championship to her credit.

She won the C-USA Indoor Women’s High Jump Championship earlier this year, which clinched her a trip to NCAA Indoor Nationals where she finished 12th in the country.

That performance cemented her as an All-American for the second-consecutive season.

Isenbarger also set the WKU program record for indoor high jump with a mark of 1.85 at Boston University’s last-chance meet.

Isenbarger and the rest of the Hilltoppers will wrap up their outdoor regular season Friday and Saturday at the Music City Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville.

