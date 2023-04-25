Mitch McConnell announces $2.4M grant for BGWC Regional Airport

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Federal Aviation Administration will provide funding through the Airport Improvement Program to fund infrastructure projects at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.

The $2.4 million grant will go toward the rehabilitation of the airport’s runways. This includes the installation of runway lighting and other measures to improve safety for flyers and airport workers.

Regional airports provide critical connections between communities and the outside world. These improvements will help BGWC Airport adapt to the growing needs of South Central Kentucky.

“The infrastructure here at the airport is crucial to the economic growth in our area,” said Susan Harmon, Airport Manager at BGWC.

Senator McConnell advocated for the AIP in this year’s government funding bill which was passed in the Senate, becoming a law at the end of last year.

