Nice Wednesday Forecast

By David Wolter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High temperatures remain unseasonably cool with more unsettled weather possible as we get into the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cool start, Wednesday is going to be dry with some more sunshine and highs around 70.

Showers are likely on Thursday and possibly into the weekend. The forecast is a little tricky for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances look to increase later on Saturday, possibly hanging around into Sunday.

The overall weather pattern is going to keep temperatures unseasonably cool right into the first few days of May. Highs will mainly be in the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Showers likely by Thursday
Showers likely by Thursday(David Wolter)

Rain showers increase on Thursday.
A Dry Wednesday Expected
Cool and dry through Tuesday
Rain showers more likely by Thursday
