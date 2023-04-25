Warren East senior petitions to allow seniors to decorate graduation caps

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Seniors and parents of Warren County High Schools are petitioning to allow decorations on graduation caps during the May ceremonies.

Warren East senior, Kadence Charlton reads the decorated cap topper she created with pride.

“It says, ‘You’re braver than you believe and stronger than you know.’ I take that to heart because this is a long journey. I’m just so glad that it came with a really good outcome,” said Charlton.

For the class of 2023 seniors, that long journey began with a global pandemic, followed by a natural disaster in their own city.

“Fear struck everyone. It was a very scary time,” said Charlton.

So for students like Charlton, decorating a graduation cap, as has been a tradition for many years, was something she looked forward to.

“A lot of students just want to show off their creativity in a piece of them when they’re graduating so that people can see,” said Charlton.

However, the Warren County Public School District will not allow decorated caps during graduation ceremonies. The district said the decision was made to avoid difficult judgments regarding what may or may not be appropriate and are concerned about disruption caused by some of the decorations.

“Us students were willing to even help them check and make sure that caps are appropriate for school. We understand it’s a difficult choice to make but we’re willing to help if it’s needed,” said Charlton.

Now, she has started an online petition titled, “Say Yes to Express” which pleads with the district to allow decorated caps at graduation. The petition has received over 660 signatures so far.

“I’m so proud of every senior, parent, and other students that also wants to change this and share their voice,” said Charlton.

Meanwhile, the district reached a compromise with students and said it would allow removable cap toppers to be decorated. Though, these can only be worn during students’ annual Senior Walk where the senior students visit the elementary and middle schools that they attended.

Warren East High School even agreed to pay for the cap toppers for every senior at its school who wants one. Charlton said this was a product of meetings she set up with school leaders.

“A lot of students weren’t able to decorate their caps, because they can’t afford it. But now they can, I’m so happy that they are allowed to now,” said Charlton.

The compromise is not enough for many seniors who have signed the petition who were hoping to show off their creative skills and future plans during the ceremony.

“It also has future RN what I’m going to do when I graduate high school. And it just says stuff about me and how creative I am. I love art. That’s another aspect,” said Charlton. “We also have memorial tassels... to show our past loved ones, and a lot of people have that idea as well.”

Warren County Public Schools sent the following statement in regard to its decision to not allow decorated caps during the ceremonies:

“This May, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) will honor nearly 1,200 deserving seniors with their high school diplomas over five graduation ceremonies. Our district is committed to ensuring that all graduation ceremonies remain safe, orderly, efficient, dignified, and respectful as this is a special day for our graduates and their families, as well as our faculty and staff.

District leaders from WCPS have met and worked with the students and families at Warren East High School who voiced concerns related to our high schools’ combined decision to have graduating students wear school-issued regalia during graduation ceremonies. This decision was made to avoid difficult judgments regarding what may or may not be appropriate and the disruption caused by some of the decorations. After meeting with the students and their families and considering varying suggestions, it was determined that students would be permitted to decorate removable toppers for their graduation caps, which can then be worn during their annual senior walk where the seniors visit the elementary and middle schools in which they attended. While our decision has not changed, it is our hope that this compromise honors the desire of our students to create a keepsake during this special time in their lives.”

