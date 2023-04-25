WKU shutout 7-0 by No. 12 Arkansas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In WKU’s final non-conference match up of the season, along with the last midweek of 2023, the Hilltoppers were blanked, 7-0, off of Arkansas’ offense at the WKU Softball Complex Monday night.

In front of the largest crowd seen at the Complex this season, Katie Gardner and Kelsie Houchens combined for seven strikeouts, while TJ Webster marked a 2-for-3 evening at the plate – her 11th multi-hit game of the season.

“They [Arkansas] capitalized on a couple of our errors”, said head coach Amy Tudor. “Credit to them, they took advantage. I hope we learn from this game and get back to work tomorrow.”

WKU 0, ARKANSAS 7

After three scoreless innings from both sides, the Razorbacks took advantage of two on base for a three-run shot over the center field wall on the 1-1 pitch for a 3-0 lead. Another solo home run from the next Razorback up and an RBI double led to a 5-0 ballgame after the top of four.

In the fifth inning, Arkansas made way with a bases-loaded RBI fielder’s choice: getting their nine-spot batter out at second, while six-spot headed across the plate.

The final run of the game was a an RBI single into left field in the sixth inning to cap off the shutout in Bowling Green.

Four different Tops picked up hits in the seven-inning match up. Kaytlan Kemp and Kelsey Schmidt made way with base hits, as Taylor Davis hit for a double, her third of the season, while TJ Webster gained the only multi-hit night for the Red and White.

Katie Gardner got the go in the circle, giving up only four earned runs and striking out two in 3.1 innings of work. In relief, Kelsie Houchens gave up an earned run and collected five K’s in the circle for WKU.

The Tops are back for their final road trip of the season, heading to Miami to take on FIU for a three-game weekend series, April 28-30.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.