2023 Crusade for Children happening June 3-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Crusade for Children, Inc. established in 1954 by WHAS-TV, raises money for agencies, schools, and hospitals to better the lives of special needs children.

In its first 69 years, the Crusade has raised more than $205 million.

Thanks to contributions of goods and services, the Crusade is able to return 100% of all donations to organizations that serve special needs children in all 120 Kentucky counties and more than 50 southern Indiana counties.

Fire departments raise more than 50% of the money each year by staging roadblocks and other events.

An independent board of interdenominational ministers known as the Crusade Advisory Panel decides how donations are distributed each year.

The Crusade telethon airs in June.

The annual Crusade Internet/radio/telethon is held each year on the first full weekend in June and will be aired on WBKO.

Millions of children have been helped by the Crusade since 1954.

To make a secure online donation, click here or call 502-582-7706.

