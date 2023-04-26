2023 Crusade for Children happening June 3-4

For more information, call 502-582-7706.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Crusade for Children, Inc. established in 1954 by WHAS-TV, raises money for agencies, schools, and hospitals to better the lives of special needs children.

In its first 69 years, the Crusade has raised more than $205 million.

Thanks to contributions of goods and services, the Crusade is able to return 100% of all donations to organizations that serve special needs children in all 120 Kentucky counties and more than 50 southern Indiana counties.

Fire departments raise more than 50% of the money each year by staging roadblocks and other events.

An independent board of interdenominational ministers known as the Crusade Advisory Panel decides how donations are distributed each year.

The Crusade telethon airs in June.

The annual Crusade Internet/radio/telethon is held each year on the first full weekend in June and will be aired on WBKO.

Millions of children have been helped by the Crusade since 1954.

To make a secure online donation, click here or call 502-582-7706.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say

Latest News

Kynarious J. Flynt, 22, of Glasgow, is linked to an alleged shooting along Park Avenue in...
Glasgow man indicted in connection to attempted murder of another
Bentley Tuttle
BGPD searching for missing teen
Pet of The Week: Meet Blinkey
Pet of the Week: Meet Blinkey from the BGWC Humane Society
Upgrades coming to Jackie B. Browning Park.
Parks and Rec detail upgrades at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow