BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Bentley Tuttle is 16--years-old and is 5′8″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Tuttle was last seen in the 2900 block of Louisville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-393-4000.

