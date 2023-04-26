Cheyenne Stark signs her NLI to run track at Kentucky Wesleyan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There have been multiple high school seniors to sign their name across the dotted line this school year at Warren East and Cheyenne Stark adds her name to that list as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Kentucky Wesleyan University.

Seated with her mother Dexter, her sister Jocelyn, and surrounded by friends, family, and coaches, Cheyenne became the latest athlete to reach her goal of becoming an athlete at the next level.

“I was just really nervous and excited because throughout the whole day all of my friends were coming up and asking how I feel and what I’m going to do tonight because it’s also our senior night and it was just like a bunch of emotions but I’m excited for the opportunity and what comes.”

Her mom and sister were visibly extremely happy and proud of her partly because for a long time Cheyenne was worried that this day would never come.

“My mom was really excited because towards the end of my junior year I was nervous that nothing was going to come out of it, I wasn’t going to get an offer,” Stark said. “I finally got the offer, I was so happy and so excited and my mom, my sister and my grandma were nothing but supportive and they were so excited for me, they couldn’t believe it. They just wanted to support me through it all.”

Stark only joined the track team two years ago, after previously being on the cross country team. She made the switch when her cross country coach, who is also the track coach, convinced her to switch and run long distance. She made the switch, but she didn’t like the repetitiveness of it so she tried out for the other events and it worked out in her favor.

Cheyenne then became one of the girls, along with Makenna Rine, Natajia Alexander, and Amiyah Carter on the 4x200 meter relay girls team to win at the state tournament and set a new school record for the event at 1:46:02.

She’s a multisport athlete, also playing on the soccer team which she says helped her in her conditioning and running ability. She made history twice within a calendar year, winning the relays at state and winning the 15th district title in East’s first year in the district on the soccer team.

When she puts on the purple and white in Owensboro, she’ll be running in the 4x100 relay and participate in the 100 and 200 meter dash . What drew her to Kentucky Wesleyan is how connected she felt to the team and head coach Sol Stephens.

“I came up for a visit and that’s when they really drew me in. The coach was understanding, he was really understanding and he texted me and followed up with how I was doing in soccer and he just made that instant connection,” Stark said. “Even though I’m coming to run for him as a track runner, he also was concerned about my well being in other sports. And when I met the team, they were just so loving and so nice and they really respected me not only as a teammate but as a person and they care about my dreams and that’s what really drew me to go there.”

Not only is she dominant in her sport, she’s dominant in the class room as well with a 4.05 weighted GPA and third in her class. What she’ll miss the most about being a Raider is the family aspect that comes with the name.

“I’m just going to miss the family aspect, I’ve just been around these people for so long and that’s the biggest thing I looked for in a college and I’m sure Kentucky Wesleyan can give me that environment.”

You can catch Cheyenne in the purple and white next fall at Kentucky Wesleyan.

