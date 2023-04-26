City of Bowling Green gives update on Ken Bale Corridor project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has released an update on the Ken Bale Boulevard Corridor Improvement project.

City officials wrote that on May 2, the new section of the boulevard between Middle Bridge Road and Lovers Lane will be open to traffic, weather permitting.

The new section of the roadway will be a “direct connection” with Lovers Lane with a traffic signal across from Searcy Way.

City officials wrote that when the new signal is turned on, the traffic signals at Middle Bridge Road and Lovers Lane at the Fruit of the Loom Drive and Lovers Lane will go on flash, giving a flashing yellow light for Lovers Lane traffic and a red light for Middle Bridge and Fruit of the Loom traffic.

Officials say this will be temporary until the lights are permanently removed.

The plan is to have Fruit of the Loom drive converted to permitting right in and right out only while Middle Bridge Road will be converted to right-turn onto Lovers Lane but will permit full access from Lovers Lane.

Once the traffic signal at Ken Bale Boulevard, Lovers Lane and Searcy Way is turned on and the roadway is opened with the updated traffic pattern, officials say additional work will be taking place at Middle Bridge Road.

The plan is to close Middle Bridge Road on May 2 to thru traffic between Lovers Lane and Pedigo Way until the work is done.

The access to the businesses between Pedigo Way and Lovers Lane will still be accessible from Middle Bridge Road, according to city officials.

“Future lane closures will be necessary on Lovers Lane and Fruit of the Loom Drive to permit construction a concrete island and sidewalk ramps,” according to a social media post from the city. “Motorists should expect delays and please use caution the morning of May 2 while some necessary pavement removal and striping take place and the signal is placed into operation.”

The Ken Bale Blvd (Shive Lane) extension exhibit can be viewed here.

