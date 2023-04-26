City of Bowling Green gives update on Ken Bale Corridor project

Ken Bale Blvd update
Ken Bale Blvd update(City of Bowling Green Facebook)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has released an update on the Ken Bale Boulevard Corridor Improvement project.

City officials wrote that on May 2, the new section of the boulevard between Middle Bridge Road and Lovers Lane will be open to traffic, weather permitting.

The new section of the roadway will be a “direct connection” with Lovers Lane with a traffic signal across from Searcy Way.

City officials wrote that when the new signal is turned on, the traffic signals at Middle Bridge Road and Lovers Lane at the Fruit of the Loom Drive and Lovers Lane will go on flash, giving a flashing yellow light for Lovers Lane traffic and a red light for Middle Bridge and Fruit of the Loom traffic.

Officials say this will be temporary until the lights are permanently removed.

The plan is to have Fruit of the Loom drive converted to permitting right in and right out only while Middle Bridge Road will be converted to right-turn onto Lovers Lane but will permit full access from Lovers Lane.

Once the traffic signal at Ken Bale Boulevard, Lovers Lane and Searcy Way is turned on and the roadway is opened with the updated traffic pattern, officials say additional work will be taking place at Middle Bridge Road.

The plan is to close Middle Bridge Road on May 2 to thru traffic between Lovers Lane and Pedigo Way until the work is done.

The access to the businesses between Pedigo Way and Lovers Lane will still be accessible from Middle Bridge Road, according to city officials.

“Future lane closures will be necessary on Lovers Lane and Fruit of the Loom Drive to permit construction a concrete island and sidewalk ramps,” according to a social media post from the city. “Motorists should expect delays and please use caution the morning of May 2 while some necessary pavement removal and striping take place and the signal is placed into operation.”

The Ken Bale Blvd (Shive Lane) extension exhibit can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say
Johnny Webb, who’s been spearheading the “BeautifI-65” project and is chairman for Operation...
Construction underway for “BeautifI-65″ Northern Gateway

Latest News

The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
SOKY Crime Stoppers to host ‘Feed The Force’ fundraiser
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck