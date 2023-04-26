Craig sent to Georgia for NCAA Regionals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf sophomore Catie Craig was selected to go the UGA Golf Course in Athens, Georgia, for the NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals.

She will play three rounds between Monday, May 8 and Wednesday May 10.

You can watch the announcement here:

The UGA selection is key for Craig: the course is an hour and a half away from her hometown and older sister, Caroline, plays for Georgia Women’s Golf.

“I’m super excited,” said Craig. “I was praying that we could play in Regionals together since its her last year there. I’ve played that course multiple times, so I think it’s the best-case scenario.”

“I think it’s great because we played there in an event earlier this year,” said head coach Adam Gary. “We have some notes obviously. Having her family nearby and a familiar course is a big advantage. We would be happy with anywhere, but if we get one, Athens would be the one we would’ve picked. We’re on Cloud 9 right now.”

Craig will become the first Lady Topper golfer to ever compete in an NCAA Regional.

No team or individual from WKU Women’s Golf has ever competed at the NCAA level.

She clinched the opportunity by winning the Conference USA Women’s Golf Championship on April 15.

The Sautee Nacochee, Georgia, native will become the fourth-ever golfer for WKU to represent the Red and White at the NCAA Regional level.

WKU Men’s Golf has had three individuals make appearances.

WKU has a history at the UGA Golf Course, both in NCAA Regionals and in the regular season.

The Lady Toppers have played in the Lady Bulldog Individual Championship in the last two seasons.

Hilltopper Golf’s Billy Tom Sargent advanced out of the men’s NCAA Regional at Georgia in 2019.

He went on to place in the top 15 individuals at the NCAA Championship.

