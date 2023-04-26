Crime Stoppers: Hit and Run damages house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a hit and run driver slammed into a residence on April 4, 2023.

Officers say the fence surrounding the property had been damaged, along with the railing on a stairway leading into the house. The skid and brake marks leading up to the house show that the suspect passed a local business that has surveillance cameras. Video from the business shows the suspect and his vehicle, a white Chevy pickup. In the video, the suspect can be seen spinning his wheels as he speeds away from the business. The skid marks lead right to the house that was struck.

The suspect is a white male with a goatee, wearing a red WKU shirt.

