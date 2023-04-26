Crime Stoppers: Hit and Run damages house

Police say the suspect is a white male wearing a WKU tee shirt.
Police say the suspect is a white male wearing a WKU tee shirt.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a hit and run driver slammed into a residence on April 4, 2023.

Officers say the fence surrounding the property had been damaged, along with the railing on a stairway leading into the house. The skid and brake marks leading up to the house show that the suspect passed a local business that has surveillance cameras. Video from the business shows the suspect and his vehicle, a white Chevy pickup. In the video, the suspect can be seen spinning his wheels as he speeds away from the business. The skid marks lead right to the house that was struck.

The suspect is a white male with a goatee, wearing a red WKU shirt.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say

Latest News

Kynarious J. Flynt, 22, of Glasgow, is linked to an alleged shooting along Park Avenue in...
Glasgow man indicted in connection to attempted murder of another
Eric Sturgeon
Barren County man sentenced for drug distribution charge, illegal possession of firearms
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
Chaz Shofner
Columbia man charged as non-compliant sex offender after found near school