Glasgow man indicted in connection to attempted murder of another

Kynarious J. Flynt, 22, of Glasgow, is linked to an alleged shooting along Park Avenue in...
Kynarious J. Flynt, 22, of Glasgow, is linked to an alleged shooting along Park Avenue in Glasgow on March 8, 2023.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Glasgow man has been indicted in connection to a shooting along Park Avenue in early March.

Kynarious J. Flynt, 22, of Glasgow, was arrested March 8 after police responded to the scene of an alleged shooting.

Witnesses there said a man had fired “several shots” at an occupied vehicle, according to a news release from police in Glasgow.

A grand jury in Barren County returned the indictment relating to the case on April 19.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

Police originally charged Flynt with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The attempted murder and criminal mischief charges were later added after an apparent investigation into the shooting.

The person Flynt fired the gun at believed he was the target of a murder, according to the indictment. The criminal mischief charge specifies Flynt allegedly caused damage to certain property during alleged crime.

Flynt remains jailed with a $50,000 cash bail. He is expected to appear in court on May 8 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say

Latest News

Bentley Tuttle
BGPD searching for missing teen
Crusade for Children returning to the Commonwealth June 3-4
2023 Crusade for Children happening June 3-4
Pet of The Week: Meet Blinkey
Pet of the Week: Meet Blinkey from the BGWC Humane Society
Upgrades coming to Jackie B. Browning Park.
Parks and Rec detail upgrades at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow