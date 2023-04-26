Glasgow man indicted in connection to attempted murder of another

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Glasgow man has been indicted in connection to a shooting along Park Avenue in early March.

Kynarious J. Flynt, 22, of Glasgow, was arrested March 8 after police responded to the scene of an alleged shooting.

Witnesses there said a man had fired “several shots” at an occupied vehicle, according to a news release from police in Glasgow.

A grand jury in Barren County returned the indictment relating to the case on April 19.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

Police originally charged Flynt with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The attempted murder and criminal mischief charges were later added after an apparent investigation into the shooting.

The person Flynt fired the gun at believed he was the target of a murder, according to the indictment. The criminal mischief charge specifies Flynt allegedly caused damage to certain property during alleged crime.

Flynt remains jailed with a $50,000 cash bail. He is expected to appear in court on May 8 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.