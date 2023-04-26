Gov. Beshear Announces $22.5 Million in Awards to Benefit Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This evening, Governor Andy Beshear was at Bowling Green High School, along with local and state officials, to present funding awards for Warren County.

Beshear presented more than $22.5 million to support career and technical education, cleaner water projects, law enforcement, tourism, and nonprofits.

“This is the type of work we should be doing. Not things that people argue about in DC, but things that help people in Bowling Green,” Beshear said.

Awards included $8.1 million in funds for local utilities, $2,584,862 to the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and $266,613.64 to local law enforcement.

“As Bowling Green’s mayor, I’m grateful to our government leaders and local nonprofits that have continuously endured and tirelessly aided our citizens through hard times,” said Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott. “I am grateful to Governor Beshear for recognizing the need to fiscally and physically support our nonprofits and our local governments. Together we are Bowling Green Strong and Kentucky Strong.”

The largest check of the evening was $8.3 million to the Bowling Green Independent School District to build a career and technical education center on Bowling Green High School’s campus.

“This new facility on the campus of Bowling Green High School will create additional vocational and career opportunities for students in the areas of industrial maintenance, technology, and early childhood education. We look forward to continuing partnerships in our community, working together to support students and staff,” said Gary Fields, superintendent of the Bowling Green Independent School District.

“We have to invest in education and public education because that’s where this training starts. We’re not done bringing in new jobs. Right now, we’re building that economy of the future,” Beshear said.

When asked why he was giving the funding to Bowling Green as opposed to other cities, Beshear said it was simple, Bowling Green is booming.

“Bowling Green is going to grow rapidly and is growing rapidly because people see that you have an amazing workforce. It’s an amazing community to live in. There are many good years and decades ahead in Bowling Green, and we’re here to invest and make sure that happens,” Beshear said.

Below is a full list of funds awarded and their intended use:

$8.3 million to the Bowling Green Independent School District to build a career and technical education center on the campus of Bowling Green High School.

$4,086,720 to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities to upgrade outdated service lines and improve old water meter equipment across town.

$4,086,720 to the Warren County Water District to replace outdated waterlines, upgrade pump stations, and construct two new water storage tanks.

$2,584,862 to the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau for destination marketing and to attract meetings and conventions.

$200,000 to the Team Kentucky project, the number one source for attracting and retaining sports tourism events to the commonwealth. The additional funding will help rebranding efforts and continue to encourage sports tourism in Kentucky through promotion and marketing.

$100,000 to the Kentucky Americana Triangle project. With five participating jurisdictions, this project aims to tap into heritage tourism interest, focusing on several United States heritage-based attractions, local eateries, and shops in Central and Western Kentucky.

$100,000 to the Just Add Water project, which will encourage travelers to add water-based attractions and activities to their trips across the commonwealth through a passport program.

$100,000 to the Western Kentucky Winery Trail, which will highlight wineries throughout Western Kentucky along the HWY 68-80 corridor.

$100,000 to the Trains Trail. This tourism trail will focus on engaging and increasing visitor interest in the history and relevance of trains with train-focused featured attractions.

$266,613.64 in funding to the City of Bowling Green from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security through the Law Enforcement Protection Program. The funds will be used to better protect police officers.

$2.6 million to 34 nonprofits in Warren County.

