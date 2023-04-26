Historic Railpark and Train Museum celebrates the restoration of its 353 Presidential Office Car

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In its mission to preserve and promote the history of the L&N Railroad, the Historic Railpark & Train Museum celebrated the unveiling of the newly renovated 353 Presidential Office Car.

When it was built in 1911, at the South Louisville Shops, it served as the personal car of L&N President Milton Smith.

Railroad historians agree that it is the oldest surviving passenger car manufactured by the Louisville and Nashville Railroad.

In 1942, it was fully renovated to include a steel cover.

When the car was purchased in 2001 by the Friends of L&N, it was moved to Bowling Green by truck since wooden cars were no longer allowed on railways.

Restoration efforts were planned by volunteers Miliska and Terry Knauft who kept the car cleaned and maintained until funding was secured for the project.

“I cannot express the delight to come to a day like today where there’s a celebration now decades after we founded it to celebrate the heritage,” said Dorian Walker, co-founder of the Historic Railpark. “Making this available not just for our community but for our country and for the world at large.”

About the Historic RailPark & Train Museum: The Historic Railroad Committee (now called Friends of L&N Depot), an all-volunteer and non-profit group, was formed for the purpose of acquiring authentic, historic railroad cars for display at the Bowling Green Louisville and Nashville Depot. The goal of Friends of L&N Depot is to provide a venue for tourism and local interest, and for educational development, within a historic facility.

