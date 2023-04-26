The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird

The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird

The Perry Richey Group of Baird believes that we are better together and are proud to support Junior Achievement. This organization has been a partner of JA and Bowling Green and strives to serve one another, their clients, and their community the best they can. They value wisdom, discipline, transparency, and humility. Junior Achievement is thankful to have The Perry Richey Group’s support for the 2023 JA Classic.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say
Johnny Webb, who’s been spearheading the “BeautifI-65” project and is chairman for Operation...
Construction underway for “BeautifI-65″ Northern Gateway

Latest News

WKU graduation to commence on May 4
WKU to recognize more than 2,800 graduates during May 4 commencement
An unsettled pattern will arrive midweek next week
AM frost possible over the next few days
Poppy's Field Trip at Stevenson Elementary
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Stevenson Elementary
View from the Hill: Hilltop Restoration Project