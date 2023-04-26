The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird

The Perry Richey Group of Baird believes that we are better together and are proud to support Junior Achievement. This organization has been a partner of JA and Bowling Green and strives to serve one another, their clients, and their community the best they can. They value wisdom, discipline, transparency, and humility. Junior Achievement is thankful to have The Perry Richey Group’s support for the 2023 JA Classic.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

