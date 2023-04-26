Jack Harlow surprise announces new album coming Friday

Harlow posted the cover of his new album, “Jackman,” which will be released on April 28.
Harlow posted the cover of his new album, “Jackman,” which will be released on April 28.(Jack Harlow - Instagram)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s own Jack Harlow is releasing a new album that is only days away.

In a surprise announcement through social media on Wednesday afternoon, Harlow posted the cover of his new album, “Jackman,” which will be released on April 28.

The release comes almost a year after his second album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” featuring single “First Class” and Louisville shoutout “Churchill Downs (feat. Drake).”

Other details about the album have not been released.

Harlow will also be starring in the upcoming “White Men Can’t Jump” remake debuting on Hulu on May 19.

