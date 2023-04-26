Med Center Health Adminstive Lab Director explains the importance of donating blood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Nashville Predators Foundation and Bowling Green American Red Cross are once again teaming up for a blood drive in the city.

The blood drive will be from April 26 to April 28 at the Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center located at 1021 Wilkinson Trace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In order to be eligible, donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh about 110 pounds.

One donation can help up to three people.

“We use on average 16 units of products a day,” Stacie Bledsoe, the Administrative Laboratory Director for Med Center Health said, " Anywhere from serious injuries, medical conditions, cancer patients, all those people need blood products daily.”

She also spoke about the process of donating blood.

“You would go to the center that’s taking donations, and they would have you fill out a questionnaire and make sure you’re healthy,” Bledsoe said, “They would also check to make sure that you have enough blood to donate blood for someone and then they would put you in a chair and you would donate and that’s it.”

Bledsoe added that places that use blood always need platelets, which are good for five days, and red blood cells which are good for 42 days.

“The components of blood products are why we need people to donate every 56 days. Those products save lives,” she said.

