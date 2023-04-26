Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.(U.S. 2d Marine Division)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a Camp Lejeune Marine died during training last week.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune said Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer died during training at Twentynine Palms, California, on Thursday during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23.

Forringer had just turned 20 years old earlier this month and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

He joined the Marine Corps in July 2021.

WITN reports Forringer was a 2021 graduate of Chesnee High School in South Carolina. His lifelong dream was reportedly to be a Marine.

No other injuries were reported.

