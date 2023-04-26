Parks and Rec detail upgrades at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Barren County Parks and Recreation Department is detailing upgrades and additions to the popular Jackie B. Browning Park.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Barren County Fiscal Court, Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jennings discussed how plans are underway to create two new fields, new restroom facilities and add additional overflow parking along with new playing facilities. American Engineers Inc. will create the designs.

“We’re wanting to add additional parking, upgrade the parking that we have now with lighting, more of a traffic control style parking lot,” Jennings said. “Right now, we currently just have one restroom facility, and we’re busting at the seams there.”

The park was built back in 2007 and designed initially for football. Additional sports and teams quickly began using the park and nearby Beaver Creek Park.

All of the county’s sports leagues combined about five years ago as one to make Jackie B. Browning Park – the centralized location for youth sports programs in Barren County. A recent partnership was created between Barren County Parks and Recreation and the Glasgow Athletic Program, too.

“Our numbers continue to grow every year,” he said. “We have 65 teams this year in our spring league, which is the biggest league so far. And it doesn’t look like there’s going to be any end in sight.”

Funding has not been approved yet for these improvements as the department is in the early stages of the engineering and design process.

Jennings hopes construction will begin after their fall league this year.

