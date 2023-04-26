Parks and Rec detail upgrades at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow

Upgrades coming to Jackie B. Browning Park.
Upgrades coming to Jackie B. Browning Park.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Barren County Parks and Recreation Department is detailing upgrades and additions to the popular Jackie B. Browning Park.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Barren County Fiscal Court, Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jennings discussed how plans are underway to create two new fields, new restroom facilities and add additional overflow parking along with new playing facilities. American Engineers Inc. will create the designs.

“We’re wanting to add additional parking, upgrade the parking that we have now with lighting, more of a traffic control style parking lot,” Jennings said. “Right now, we currently just have one restroom facility, and we’re busting at the seams there.”

The park was built back in 2007 and designed initially for football. Additional sports and teams quickly began using the park and nearby Beaver Creek Park.

All of the county’s sports leagues combined about five years ago as one to make Jackie B. Browning Park – the centralized location for youth sports programs in Barren County. A recent partnership was created between Barren County Parks and Recreation and the Glasgow Athletic Program, too.

“Our numbers continue to grow every year,” he said. “We have 65 teams this year in our spring league, which is the biggest league so far. And it doesn’t look like there’s going to be any end in sight.”

Funding has not been approved yet for these improvements as the department is in the early stages of the engineering and design process.

Jennings hopes construction will begin after their fall league this year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say

Latest News

Kynarious J. Flynt, 22, of Glasgow, is linked to an alleged shooting along Park Avenue in...
Glasgow man indicted in connection to attempted murder of another
Bentley Tuttle
BGPD searching for missing teen
Crusade for Children returning to the Commonwealth June 3-4
2023 Crusade for Children happening June 3-4
Pet of The Week: Meet Blinkey
Pet of the Week: Meet Blinkey from the BGWC Humane Society