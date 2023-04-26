Pet of the Week: Meet Blinkey from the BGWC Humane Society

For more information about adoption, call 270-783-9404.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Blinkey, he is a very sweet, bunny rabbit who would make a great addition to your family.

Blinkey was cool calm and collected as he appeared on WBKO’s Midday Live.

Handler, Brandon Taylor says Blinky is even litter box trained.

If you are interested in Blinkey or any of the animals at the shelter, call the BGWC Humane Society at 270-783-9404 or check them out on Facebook at @BGWCHS.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say

Latest News

Kynarious J. Flynt, 22, of Glasgow, is linked to an alleged shooting along Park Avenue in...
Glasgow man indicted in connection to attempted murder of another
Bentley Tuttle
BGPD searching for missing teen
Crusade for Children returning to the Commonwealth June 3-4
2023 Crusade for Children happening June 3-4
Upgrades coming to Jackie B. Browning Park.
Parks and Rec detail upgrades at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow