Pet of the Week: Meet Blinkey from the BGWC Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Blinkey, he is a very sweet, bunny rabbit who would make a great addition to your family.

Blinkey was cool calm and collected as he appeared on WBKO’s Midday Live.

Handler, Brandon Taylor says Blinky is even litter box trained.

If you are interested in Blinkey or any of the animals at the shelter, call the BGWC Humane Society at 270-783-9404 or check them out on Facebook at @BGWCHS.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.