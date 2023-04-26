Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial in hands of jury weighing conspiracy

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020. A federal jury is deliberating in the historic trial of Proud Boys extremist group leaders charged with plotting to use force to keep former President Donald Trump in power. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Wednesday to decide whether former Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants are guilty of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Deliberations got underway in Washington’s federal court more than four months after jury selection began. The far-right extremist group’s members are accused of plotting to use force to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.

Defense attorneys say there was no conspiracy and no plan to attack the Capitol. They’ve sought to portray the Proud Boys as an unorganized drinking club whose members’ participation in the riot was a spontaneous act fueled by Trump’s election rage.

Tarrio, a Miami resident, was tried alongside four other Proud Boys: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola. They could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of seditious conspiracy, a Civil War-era charge that can be difficult to prove.

Tarrio is one of the top targets of the Justice Department’s investigation of the riot, which temporarily halted the certification of Biden’s election win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say
Johnny Webb, who’s been spearheading the “BeautifI-65” project and is chairman for Operation...
Construction underway for “BeautifI-65″ Northern Gateway

Latest News

The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
The JA People Of Action are The Perry Richey Group of Baird
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Judge raps Trump for ‘inappropriate’ post on rape suit trial
Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming meeting of bishops for 1st time