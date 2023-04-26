SOKY Crime Stoppers to host ‘Feed The Force’ fundraiser

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers will host a “Feed the Force” Luncheon for the 2023 Crime Stoppers Annual Fundraiser event on Wednesday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion in Bowling Green.

The event will host food trucks from the community and provide lunch to law enforcement and Crime Stoppers sponsors and supporters.

Tickets will be available at the event for public purchase for $12 per ticket.

Tickets will also be available for sale through all board members.

The annual event is one of the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

The money raised is used to promote the program and pay tips for the information the group receives anonymously when arrests are made.

SOKY Crime Stoppers has paid out more than $135,000 in rewards for tips.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact any Board member or email crimestoppers@bgky.org.

