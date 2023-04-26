Turf soccer field under construction for Barren County Schools

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - If you have gotten off the Cumberland Parkway at Exit 11 in Barren County, you may have wondered what is under construction next to the new Board of Education’s central office.

School leaders tell WBKO News that this will be home to a brand new turf soccer field for Barren County Schools.

“It’s closer to the high school campus and the middle school campus, which is really nice,” said Barren County Athletic Director, Warren Cunningham.

Building the field with the intention of doing turf was heavily impacted by the success of the district’s new football field.

“The maintenance and upkeep of it is not the same with grass. It’s a great advantage to not have to worry about the weather as much or field conditions with the turf,” said Cunningham. “Tearing up the field or anything like that with football or soccer, you don’t have to worry about that as much.”

Youth, middle, and high school teams will be able to utilize the field. Construction is expected to be complete by July.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.