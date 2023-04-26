WKU professor passes after battle with cancer

WKU’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
WKU's Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.

Dr. Sarah Edwards, 40, died on Sunday, April 9, after a short battle with colon cancer.

Dr. Kevin Williams, the chair of WKU’s Department of Chemistry, worked with Edwards for eight years. Williams said one of the things he will miss the most about his late colleague was her passion for her students and for the Western Kentucky community.

”She always loved her students and she always wanted to be a part of the department. She was just always looking for new ways that she could jump in there and try something new. Whether it was teaching a new class, taking on some new service activity, or interacting with a different group of students, she was always willing to try that. I think that is the thing I am always going to remember about her,” said Dr. Williams.

Williams also said that Edwards’ positive impact will forever be felt by her students.

“I think when you talk to students who have interacted with her, they were always talking about how enthusiastic she was about chemistry and teaching. They could kind of see the excitement that she brought into the classroom,” said Dr. Williams.

