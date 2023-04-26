WKU Trio Programs celebrate local graduating high school seniors

The Western Kentucky University Trio Educational Talent Search Programs celebrated their local...
The Western Kentucky University Trio Educational Talent Search Programs celebrated their local high school seniors this morning with a banquet at the Historic Railpark and Musem.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Trio Educational Talent Search Programs celebrated their local high school seniors this morning with a banquet at the Historic Railpark and Musem.

The Educational Talent Search Programs focus on helping first-generation and income-eligible students enter and prepare for college.

Students enrolled in the ETS Programs meet once a month, while also having the opportunity to go on field trips and college tours.

A panel consisting of current students and professors was at the banquet to answer questions from the students in attendance.

“Essentially what this program does is that it takes high schoolers, molds them, and gives them the resources that they need in order to receive higher education,” said Shwe Win, a senior at WKU. “This program really just puts students at the forefront of everything that we do and makes sure that we’re able to help them excel in any way that they want to do as far as what their goals are in life.”

Many students from the TRIO Programs eventually go on to serve at Student Service Support acting as mentors and other supportive roles in campus life.

The goal of the program is to provide a clear path for student success.

