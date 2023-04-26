Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground

Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.(City of Eutaw)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A man died after a trench collapse while working underground in an Alabama subdivision.

Authorities said Tony Rice, a Eutaw city worker, was part of a crew doing sewer work when the trench collapsed around him and two others around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Two other city employees were able to escape, but Rice couldn’t get out.

Employees of the Tuscaloosa Water and Sewer Department were on the scene to help pump water out when the trench began filling with water and sewage.

Rice’s body was finally recovered around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

“The City of Eutaw is saddened at the loss of a hard worker and great friend. Tony Rice was a dedicated worker who has served the City of Eutaw for many years,” a spokesperson with the City of Eutaw said in a statement.

“We will forever miss Tony’s smiling face and energy. We would ask for your thoughts and prayers during this time as we are all grieving.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
Injuries reported in train versus vehicle wreck
Injuries reported in train versus vehicle wreck
The blood drive will be at the Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center
Med Center Health Adminstive Lab Director explains the importance of donating blood
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’