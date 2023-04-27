Allen County-Scottsville’s Aaron Shain signs LOI to play soccer at Lindsey Wilson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Patriots senior Aaron Shain signed the dotted line to continue his academic and athletic career at Lindsey Wilson College.

The support from friends, family, and the community made this signing even more special. Shain said, “I think it just attests to our community here and just our school. How loving it is. A lot of people here are from my church, so obviously I thank God for all the people he’s put in my life and for all the things he’s done.”

Shain is a multi-sport athlete, and all of the preparation from each sport has been able to help him get to this moment.

”A lot of hard work. A lot of practices. During the fall I participated in soccer and cross county, so I was doing a lot of running which really helped with my conditioning. Then swim, obviously, is a very high intensity sport as well, so it helped me just conditioning wise keeping me fit and keeping me in shape,” Shain said. “Practicing soccer, obviously, helping with my touches, keeping my touches up, and just a lot of hard work.”

The boys’ soccer program began at ACS in 2020, which was Shain’s freshman year of high school. As he moves on to chase his dreams at the next level, there are many accomplishments that Shain will cherish forever.

Shain said, ”I was a part of the first ever men’s soccer team here at Allen County. I scored the first ever soccer goal for Allen County. I’m, right now, the leading scorer at Allen County, so a lot of first things for Allen County. It’s just a cool experience to be a part of the first ever soccer team at Allen County, and it’s something I’ll always remember for sure.”

Being able to play at the collegiate level is an accomplishment for any athlete, but Shain is just as excited about his future academic career. “I’m looking to pursue an engineering degree, so I’m looking forward to that. I love math. I love science, so I’m looking forward to just being able to take the next step.”

