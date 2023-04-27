Barren County man arrested after police chase

The vehicle came to a stop after running out of gas on Riverside Drive after a 30-minute pursuit.
The vehicle came to a stop after running out of gas on Riverside Drive after a 30-minute pursuit.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man is facing several charges following a police chase Monday night.

According to court records, police attempted a traffic stop on Monday, April 24 for a driver speeding Eastbound on the Cumberland Parkway.

The driver sped up, going over 100 mph, continuing on the parkway before exiting on Scottsville Road.

Police say, the driver continued onto Green Valley Drive and many other side roads.

According to the citation, the driver was traveling 100 mph in a 35 mph zone as he attempted to evade Kentucky State Police and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle came to a stop after running out of gas on Riverside Drive after a 30-minute pursuit.

The driver was identified as Dawson Neil, 22, of Hardyville.

Neil was forcibly removed from the vehicle after multiple commands to exit.

Neil had an active warrant for his arrest. He is in the Barren County Detention Center.

He is facing several charges including :

- Speeding 26 mph or > speed limit

- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree

- Driving DUI Suspended License, 1st offense

- Reckless Driving

- Disregarding Stop Sign

- Oper. Motor Vehicle/MTCYC Funct. w/o Ignition Interlock Device

- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence

- Resisting Arrest

- Failure to Wear a Seatbelt

- Drug Paraphernalia

- Failure to Appear

- Promoting Contraband

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Bentley Tuttle
BGPD searching for missing teen

Latest News

Mammoth Cave National Park is prepping for a once in a lifetime performance, as Yo-Yo Ma will...
Yo-Yo Ma to perform at Mammoth Cave National Park
UPDATE: BGPD investigating fatal collision on Lovers Lane
UPDATE: BGPD investigating fatal collision on Lovers Lane
Crime Stoppers: Hit and Run damages house
Crime Stoppers: Hit and Run damages house
Glasgow child flown to hospital after truck hits scooter
Glasgow child flown to hospital after truck hits scooter