Barren County man arrested after police chase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man is facing several charges following a police chase Monday night.

According to court records, police attempted a traffic stop on Monday, April 24 for a driver speeding Eastbound on the Cumberland Parkway.

The driver sped up, going over 100 mph, continuing on the parkway before exiting on Scottsville Road.

Police say, the driver continued onto Green Valley Drive and many other side roads.

According to the citation, the driver was traveling 100 mph in a 35 mph zone as he attempted to evade Kentucky State Police and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle came to a stop after running out of gas on Riverside Drive after a 30-minute pursuit.

The driver was identified as Dawson Neil, 22, of Hardyville.

Neil was forcibly removed from the vehicle after multiple commands to exit.

Neil had an active warrant for his arrest. He is in the Barren County Detention Center.

He is facing several charges including :

- Speeding 26 mph or > speed limit

- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree

- Driving DUI Suspended License, 1st offense

- Reckless Driving

- Disregarding Stop Sign

- Oper. Motor Vehicle/MTCYC Funct. w/o Ignition Interlock Device

- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence

- Resisting Arrest

- Failure to Wear a Seatbelt

- Drug Paraphernalia

- Failure to Appear

- Promoting Contraband

