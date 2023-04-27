‘Cave Country Trails Challenge’ offers free prizes across south-central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The ‘Cave Country Trail Challenge,’ has returned for its fourth year, expanding to six months of free challenges across Warren, Barren, Butler, Hart, Edmonson, and Simpson Counties.

The objective of the challenge is simple; anybody is welcome to participate at any time. Contestants just need to visit any trail within the six counties, whether it is a walking trail, a paddling trail in a canoe or kayak, an equestrian trail, or a cycling trail. While on the trail, take a picture or video and post it to any social media platform with #CaveCountryTrailsChallenge, and they will be automatically entered to win that month’s prize.

“The challenges are starting May 1, and will run all the way to the end of October, with May’s prize package being sponsored by Hart County Tourism and Munfordville Tourism,” said Rachelle Wright, Cave Country Trail Challenge coordinator.

Each month will feature a different county, with prizes sponsored by that county’s tourism board. Wright believes that accessibility is at the core of the challenge’s success, with anybody in any of the participating counties having the ability to visit a number of different types of trails.

“We try to have lots of options for people wherever they are, whether it’s a walking trail in their own community’s parks, whether it’s Mammoth Cave National Park, Barren River State Park obviously has amazing trails,” said Wright.

Prizes each month will feature unique aspects of the named county. Hart County will lead the challenge for the month of May.

Wright said, “There’s an overnight stay at the Horse Cave KOA, tickets to Kentucky Down Under, Hidden River Cave, Dutch Country Safari Park, restaurants that are fabulous in Munfordville, some gift cards to some great shopping in Munfordville, as well as a paddling package from Big Buffalo Crossing Canoe & Kayak.”

The challenge is completely free for anybody to enter, and there is no limit on entries. Each social media post qualifies as its’ own entry. Wright says that the only goal with the challenges is to get more people outside and enjoy their local trails.

“Our first year with Cave Country Trail Challenge, we had a couple hundred people participate. Last year we had 698 participants! Yeah, so this year, we’re hoping to hit 1,000, we think that’s possible, and we would love for everyone to be a part of it,” she said.

A full list of prizes, challenge details, and nearby trails can be found at CaveCountryTrails.com

